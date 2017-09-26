Trumbull Times

Girls soccer: Trumbull High defeats New Canaan, 1-0

By Trumbull Times on September 26, 2017

Skylar Jorge’s goal gave the Trumbull High girls soccer team a 1-0 victory over New Canaan on Tuesday.

Meghan Ahearn had the assist for coach Daniel Uhrlass’ Eagles, now 5-1-1 on the season.

