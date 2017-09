St. Joseph defeated Fairfield Warde, 3-1 (23-25, 25-11, 26-24, 25-19) in an FCIAC girls volleyball match on Monday.

Christina Crocco had 15 kills and three blocks for coach Jeff Babineau’s winning Cadets (7-1, 4-0 FCIAC).

Elena Ball had 11 kills and two aces.

Bridget Fatse had 13 kills.

For Warde (4-2, 1-2 FCIAC), Libby McKenna had 12 kills and nine digs.

Olivia Parisi had eight kills and seven blocks.