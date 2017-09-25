CT Audubon Society holds Girl Scout Badge Day

The Connecticut Audubon Society, Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr Street in Fairfield holds Girl Scouts Badge Day featuring programs for Brownie, Junior and Cadette Girl Scouts on Saturday, Oct. 21, from 9 a.m.-noon.

The workshop start times and lengths vary by scout group and badge. Cost is $14 per scout, per badge; $2 for accompanying adult.

Girl Scouts will be “going green” and working on nature-themed badges. Teacher-naturalist staff will lead explorations through the diverse wildlife habitats of the Larsen Sanctuary while satisfying some of the requirements for the Brownie Bugs, Brownie Hiker, Junior Animal Habitats and Cadette Trees badges.

The program is open to troops, or individual scouts with an adult. Space is limited; advance registration is required by Oct. 4 on the Girl Scout website at gsofct.org; look for the “Programming and Training Registration Area.”

For more information call The Connecticut Audubon Society Center at Fairfield, 203-259-6305, ext. 109, or visit ctaudubon.org/center-at-fairfield.