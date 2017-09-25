Middlebrook school hosts outdoor flag raising ceremony

Cub Scout Pack 468 leads outdoor flag ceremony Middlebrook Elementary School hosted its annual outdoor flag raising ceremony on Monday, Sept. 18. The flagpole was surrounded by Middlebrook’s Girl Scouts and Cub Scouts, several of which participated in the ceremony.

The Scouts lead the entire school in the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by a moment of silence before classes began for the day.

Scouting provides youth with an opportunity to try new things, provide service to others, build self-confidence, and reinforce ethical standards. Cub Scouting is a family focused program of the Boy Scouts of America designed for boys who are in kindergarten through fifth grades and their families. Parents, leaders, and organizations work together to achieve the 10 purposes of Cub Scouting: Character development; spiritual growth; good citizenship; sportsmanship and fitness; family understanding; respectful relationships; personal achievement; friendly service; fun and adventure; preparation for Boy Scouts.

Cub Scout Pack 468 serves boys at both Frenchtown and Middlebrook Elementary Schools.

Special thanks to Benjamin Strong, Ruth Fontilla and Heather Robitzek, leaders of Cub Scout Pack 468, and Heather Ruddock, Girl Scout leader for guiding the scouts.

For information, contact the school office at 203-452-4411.