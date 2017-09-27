Upcoming at the Trumbull libraries

Main Library

Monday-Thursday, 9-8

Friday and Saturday, 9-5

OPEN SUNDAYS 1-5

203-452-5197

trumbullct-library.org

Fairchild Nichols Memorial Branch

Monday and Wednesday, 10-8

Tuesday and Thursday, 10-5

Saturday, 10-2

203-452-5196

Prepare winning answers for common interview questions — Evening career workshop. Thursday, Sept. 28, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Many questions can be anticipated. However, people never take the time to prepare and practice. Tonight learn strategies for winning answers. Led by Bill Florin of Resu-mazing Services Co. Free. Register.

Fireside chat — Tips on career transition. Evening career workshop. Tuesday, Oct. 3, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Joe Kulas, Schegg Group, Career Management Consultants shares tips on managing your “transition,” from a job coach’s perspective … tips that will help you get that all important phone call. Q and A follows. Details online. Free. Register.

Nonfiction Book Group — Wednesday, Oct. 4, noon-1 p.m. October’s title is Hidden Figures, by Margot Lee Shetterly. An American dream and the untold story of the black women mathematicians who helped win the space race. Stop by and check on a copy. Bring your lunch.

BIZ: SBA-Counselling, connections, gov’t contracts, and more — Thursday, Oct. 5, Network: 6 p.m.; presentation: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Led by Moraima Gutierrez, assistant district director of Economic Development at the SBA. She will explain the SBA counseling centers; getting advice and connections to funding sources; and how to secure government contracts. Details online. Free. Register.

Children’s Events

Storytime for 2s and 3s — Tuesday, Oct. 3 or Wednesday, Oct. 4, 9:30-10:15 a.m. Great stories, music, fingerplays, and activities for toddlers. Child or caregiver Trumbull resident. Register.

Baby Café — Ages 6-months to 2-years. Tuesday, Oct. 3 or Wednesday, Oct. 4, 11-11:30 a.m. Baby’s first introduction to the library. Babies and caregivers can expect a jam-packed session of stories, rhymes, and fingerplays guaranteed to enchant our youngest explorers. Drop in.

4- and 5-year-old storytime — Thursday, Oct. 5, 10-10:45 a.m. Sharing books, songs, and making a craft has never been so much fun. Child or caregiver Trumbull resident. Register.

Fairchild Nichols Branch

Butterflies storytime — Ages 1-2 1/2 years. Monday, Oct. 2, 11-11:30 a.m. Enjoy lots of movement, songs, and stories for busy toddlers. We will meet every Monday morning. Drop in.

Storytime for 2’s and 3’s — Wednesday, Oct. 4, 10:30-11 a.m. Come join us for storytime. We will have a little bit of music and dancing, a lot of stories and a show-stopping craft.

Creators Corner — Intro to 3D printing. Ages 8- 12. Wednesday, Oct. 4, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Learn to use Tinkercad to digitally design your own 3D model (simple game piece) using a computer, then 3D print it to take home using the Makerbot Replicator 2 Desktop. Hands-on experience. Free. Register.

Art Explorers — Ages 3-5. Thursday, Oct. 5, 10:30-11 q.m. In this art class, you’ll get to make wonderful projects that you can take home. Register.

Upcoming — Creators’ Corner Is calling all builders. All ages. Saturday, Oct. 7, 11 a.m.-noon. Drop in.

