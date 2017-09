The Trumbull High girls soccer team rallied to defeat Fairfield Ludlowe, 2-0, on Saturday.

Zelle Halloran scored a long range shot to open the scoring for Ludlowe.

Trumbull evened the score with freshman Elizabeth Foley scoring from a Julia Jager cross.

In the second half, Meghan Lesko earned a penalty which Meghan Ahearn scored on with 12 minutes remaining.

Trumbull improves to 4-1-1.