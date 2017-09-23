Trumbull Times

Girls soccer: CHS wins, 2-0

By Trumbull Times on September 23, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Christian Heritage School’s girls varsity soccer team was back in action on Friday in Middlebury, posting a 2-0 victory over the Westover School.

It was a close match, hard fought and back and forth. CHS (3-1-1) carried most of the play, but was unable to string the necessary passes together in the final third to get on the scoreboard in the first half.

Throughout the second half, CHS continued to put the pressure on while Westover looked to counter. CHS broke the stalemate when senior Bella Christian hit a cross that Westover tried to clear and it ricocheted off Mia Angelini into the Westover net to give CHS a 1-0 lead.

Shortly after, with about 15 minutes to go in the game, Ranita Muriel scored to seal the decision.

Soph Luft turned in a solid performance to preserve the shutout.

Related posts:

  1. Girls soccer: CHS loses to Hamden Hall, 2-0
  2. Girls soccer: CHS defeats St. Andrews, 3-0
  3. Girls soccer: CHS triumphs on Senior Day
  4. Girls soccer: CHS to play for HVAL title

Tags: ,

Previous Post Football: Eagles fall to Rams
About author
Trumbull Times

Trumbull Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress