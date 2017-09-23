Girls soccer: CHS wins, 2-0

Christian Heritage School’s girls varsity soccer team was back in action on Friday in Middlebury, posting a 2-0 victory over the Westover School.

It was a close match, hard fought and back and forth. CHS (3-1-1) carried most of the play, but was unable to string the necessary passes together in the final third to get on the scoreboard in the first half.

Throughout the second half, CHS continued to put the pressure on while Westover looked to counter. CHS broke the stalemate when senior Bella Christian hit a cross that Westover tried to clear and it ricocheted off Mia Angelini into the Westover net to give CHS a 1-0 lead.

Shortly after, with about 15 minutes to go in the game, Ranita Muriel scored to seal the decision.

Soph Luft turned in a solid performance to preserve the shutout.