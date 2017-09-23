Football: Eagles fall to Rams

The Trumbull High football team went on the road Friday night and ran into a buzzsaw disguised as the New Canaan Rams, as coach Lou Marinelli’s won the 333th game of his career with a 61-14 victory at Dunning Field.
The Rams (2-1) and Eagles (1-2) were tied at 7-7 late in the first quarter when quarterback Drew Pyne connected with wide receiver Justin Greco for a 28-yard touchdown to put New Canaan ahead.
That started a run of 48 unanswered points as New Canaan.
Eagle quarterback Colton Nicholas completed 14 of 29 passes for 186 yards.
Peter Schmitz led the way with six catches for 120 yards
The Rams (2-1) racked up 453 yards of total offense, with Pyne completing 16-of-22 passes for 237 yards and four touchdowns — two each to Greco and Quintin O’Connell.
Senior running back Owen Shin had 134 all-purpose yards, rushing nine times for 51 yards and catching five passes for 83 yards.
Greco had three catches for 70 yards and TDs of 28 and 34 yards; while O’Connell had four catches for 47 yards and TDs of 16 and six yards. J.R. Moore had four carries for 63 yards and a touchdown.