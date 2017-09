Trumbull High’s boys soccer team lost 3-0 to visiting Fairfield Ludlowe on Friday afternoon.

The Eagles fell to 4-2 and the Falcons improved to 3-1-2.

Trumbull goalkeeper Andrew Menjivar made eight saves.

Ludlowe’s Chris Jerrild, Kristo Boci and Connor Senecal all scored.

The Eagles were hit with a red card in the 18-yard box and subsequent penalty kick just moments into the game.

Ludlowe capitalized and never looked back, as the Eagles were a player down for the duration of the match.