Girls soccer: St. Joseph shuts out Wilton for sixth win

The St. Joseph girls soccer team posted its fourth shutout of the season in a 3-0 blanking of visiting Wilton on Friday afternoon.

The Cadets improved to 6-0 and the Warriors fell to 3-2.

Alexis Mason opened the scoring and Andriana Cabral and Maddie Fried also had goals.

Dori Grasso had two assists.

Cadet goalkeeper Veronica O’Rourke made four saves for coach Jack Nogueira’s Cadets.

Defenders Hailey Vechiarelli and Tory Bike thwarted Wilton’s offense.

St Joe’s forwards Maddie Fried, Nina Pizzicarola and Grasso led the pressure up top.