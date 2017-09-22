St. Theresa updated basketball tryout dates

St. Theresa Parish Travel Basketball Tryouts 2017-2018

All Tryouts will take place in the St. Theresa School Gym – NO TRYOUT FEE

GIRLS

3rd Grade – Thurs. Oct. 5 – 5:00-6:30pm / Sun. Oct. 8 – 6:30-7:30pm

4th Grade – Sat. Sept 23 – 2:00-3:30pm / Sun. Oct 8 – 2:30-4:00pm

5th Grade – Sat. Sept 23 – 12:30-2:00pm / Mon. Sept. 25 – 6:30-8:00pm

6th Grade – Thurs. Sept. 28 – 5:00-6:30pm / Sat. Sept 30 – 5:00-6:30pm

7th Grade – Sat. Sept 23 – 8:00-9:30am / Wed. Sept. 27 – 5:00-6:30pm

BOYS

3rd Grade – Sun. Oct. 8 – 5:30-6:30pm / Thurs. Oct. 12 – 5:00-6:30pm

4th Grade – Sat Sept. 23 – 3:30-5:00pm / Sun. Oct. 8 – 4:00-5:30pm

5th Grade – Sat. Sept. 23 – 11:00-12:30PM / Wed. Sept. 27 – 6:30-8:00pm

6th Grade – Sat. Sept. 23 – 5:00-6:30pm / Fri. Sept. 29 – 5:30-7:00pm

7th Grade – Mon. Sept. 25 – 8:00-9:30pm / Thurs. Sept. 28 –8:00-9:30pm

8th Grade – Sat. Sept. 23 – 9:30-11:00am / Wed. Sept. 27 – 8:00-9:30pm

*All questions will be answered the first night of tryouts by the Teams Coach.

* All Teams consist of St Theresa members but each team is allowed 2 Non Parish

members of St Theresa Parish.

*There is NO TRYOUT FEE.

*All Athletes wishing to tryout must live in Trumbull.

*Please be at the Tryout 20 minutes before scheduled time.

Any tryout questions contact Gary Johnston at [email protected]