AFSP Out of the Darkness Walk for Suicide Prevention

We are Team Abby

AFSP Out of the Darkness Walk 2017

We will be joining together again this year to walk in memory of our daughter Abby and to help fulfill her wish of #37 Help others in a BIG way.

Please consider walking with us on Sunday, Oct. 22, at the seaside setting of Sherwood Island State Park in Westport.

The minimum requested donation is $10 and goes toward supporting the critical work of The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Our goal this year is not so much fundraising, but participation!

This will be our fourth year in the AFSP Out of the Darkness Walk and together we have raised almost 100K for suicide prevention.

In the past we have had participants from various teams from Trumbull, Norwalk, Fairfield Ludlowe, Fairfield Warde, Bunnell, and other teams from a plethora of schools and colleges.

I would like to invite you, and your teams to participate.

It’s so important to erase the stigma of depression and suicide and create a message of hope for young adults.

It’s a wonderful experience for them.

You can sign up now on the link below and add your name to the roster (without fundraising so we know how many to expect).

I hope to see you there.

Charlie Anderson

There will be food trucks.

We will also be selling newly minted t-shirts for a $20 donation that benefits the Jordan Porco Foundation.

Team fundraising page for Team Abby

https://afsp.donordrive.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.team&teamID=154126