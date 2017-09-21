Trumbull Times

Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club bowling

By Trumbull Times on September 21, 2017 in Recreational Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club’s Tuesday Bowling on Sept. 19 at the Nutmeg Lanes saw Team 13 (Gary Robenseifer, Ralph Keese, John Campbell, Ernie Santo) take over first place with a five point lead.

They have scored 65 points.

The high scratch single game was bowled by Angelo Cordone with 237.

Tom Frazer had the high single game with handicap of 274.

Guy Favreau had the high three game series of 645.

Lou Rybar had the three game series with handicap at 724.

The Friday Bowling League will resume its year on October 6.

Related posts:

  1. Bowling: DeLorenzo, Gabrielle, Grande lead way
  2. Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Tuesday winners
  3. Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club bowling
  4. Bowling: Two Tashua league’s decided by playoff

Tags: ,

Previous Post CIAC approves switch to five basketball division
About author
Trumbull Times

Trumbull Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress