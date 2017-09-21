Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club bowling

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club’s Tuesday Bowling on Sept. 19 at the Nutmeg Lanes saw Team 13 (Gary Robenseifer, Ralph Keese, John Campbell, Ernie Santo) take over first place with a five point lead.

They have scored 65 points.

The high scratch single game was bowled by Angelo Cordone with 237.

Tom Frazer had the high single game with handicap of 274.

Guy Favreau had the high three game series of 645.

Lou Rybar had the three game series with handicap at 724.

The Friday Bowling League will resume its year on October 6.