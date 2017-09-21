Trumbull Times

Tashua Knolls Seniors Men’s Club Board golf update

The Tashua Knolls Senior’s Men’s Club held a Board Tournament on Sept. 20.

The White Tees Low Gross winners were by Len Szturma with an 81, Hugh McLeer had a 84 and Dick Wilsey had an 85 for third place.

The winners for the Low Net (White Tees) were Jim Fahy with a 57, Ray Kasparek finished second with 63, Jack Miller finished in third with a 63, John Strich was fourth with a 65, Mark Ryan had a 66 for fifth place and Jack Brennan finished sixth with a 66.

The Low Net (Green Tees) winners had Bob Wolfe in first place with a 60. Second place went to Robert Walton with a 64, third to John DiBella with 67, Bud Hertz finished fourth with a 67, Al DeWalt was fifth with a 67 and Steve Morse finished sixth with a 67.

The closest to the pin on the 6th hole was achieved by Art Pranger at 4 feet 9 inches. Closest to the pin on hole 12 was Jim Fahy at 13 feet 1 inch. The closest to the Line was a tie between John DiBella and Tony Montenmurno.

