School News

Booth Hill School

There are many exciting events coming up in the months ahead.

The Father’s Club first movie event of the school year will be Saturday, Sept. 23, at 9:30 a.m. Come and watch the Ninja Lego movie with your school friends. Register online.

Please send in your PTA membership form. The PTA sponsors many great events throughout the year. Contact Lisa Commisky if you are interested in volunteering.

The school store will be held Thursday and Friday, Sept. 28-29.

Send in your Box Tops. Collection sheets will be coming home soon.

Check out the Booth Hill website at boothhill.school for all upcoming events.

Frenchtown School

The remaining Back to School Nights for parents will be:

Wednesday, Sept. 27, for grade 1 and 2 at 7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 28 for grades 3 and 4 at 7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 28, for Specialists at 6 p.m.

Frenchtown is once again enrolled in the Stop and Shop A+ program which begins Oct. 6, and runs through March 15, 2018. Frenchtown’s ID # is 06238. You can register your card now with your 13-digit Stop & Shop card number found on the back of the card. Visit www.stopandshop.com/aplus and select register your card, located in the red box on the right. Follow the prompts to complete the registration. Any questions, call Frenchtown and ask for Mrs. Weiss.

We are collecting Box Tops for Education. Please send in your box stops to earn money for Frenchtown.

We are enrolled in the ShopRite for Education program. Our school code is 49972 and we earn points towards free educational equipment. The program runs from Oct. 1, 2017 to April 26, 2018. Enroll at www.shopriteforeducation.com Shoppers must renew their registrations each year. Local ShopRite’s that participate are in Bristol, East Haven, Hamden, Manchester, Milford, Orange, Stratford, Wallingford and West Haven.

Middlebrook School

Thursday, Sept. 28, is Middlebrook Night at Trumbull High School. The Trumbull varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Trinity Catholic (Stamford) at 6 p.m.

The Middlebrook PTA hosts a once-monthly School Store in the school lobby during lunch times, where students can purchase school supplies ranging in price from $0.25 to $2. The first School Store of the year will be on Friday, Sept. 29.

For information, contact the school office at 203-452-4411.