Trumbull, St. Joseph pairng off with New Canaan, Darien

Trumbull High opens a weekend of must-see FCIAC football games when coach Bob Maffei’s Eagles (1-1) take on four-time Class L champion and seventh-ranked New Canaan (1-1) at Dunning Field at 7 p.m.
HAN Network’s live sports coverage begins at least 10 minutes before each game’s scheduled start.
On Saturday, coach Joe Della Vecchia’s third-ranked St. Joseph Cadets (2-0) play host to top-ranked Darien High (2-0) at 1:30 p.m.
Coach Rob Trifone’s Blue Wave have won two consecutive state titles and have defeated 27 straight opponents.
St. Joseph was Class M title runner-up a year ago.
Trumbull, after losing to 11th-ranked Greenwich High (2-0) in its opener, put together a strong performance in week two.
Colton Nicholas threw for two touchdowns and ran for a pair of scores in the Eagles’ 33-0 road victory over Fairfield Ludlowe.
Junior linebacker Adam Tolk was key on defense, returning an interception for a touchdown.
Patrick Daley went free over the middle and caught a 52-yard TD pass from Nicholas.
Ryan Cranston latched onto a 48-scoring pass.
Nicholas, who had more than 200 all-purpose yards in the first half, ran for touchdowns worth 40 and 2 yards.
Darien opened its season with a 38-12 win over Ridgefield and blanked Brien McMahon 47-0 last week.
Jack Joyce threw for six touchdowns in the two wins, including four TD strikes versus McMahon.
Max Grant caught two scoring passes versus Ridgefield and one against McMahon.
Nick Green caught two TD passes in the McMahon win. Patrick Burke had one.
Mitch Pryor ran for a pair of touchdowns.
Brian Minicus intercepted two passes and returned both for touchdowns in the Ridgefield game. He added another pick versus McMahon.
Kevin Grune has two interceptions.
St. Joseph’s offense has lit up the scoreboard in its wins over New Canaan (38-35) and Fairfield Warde (52-13).
David Somers has thrown for 574 yards and nine scores with one interception.
Jared Mallozzi is first on Max Prep’s receivers list with 22 catches for 283 yards and six touchdowns.
Phil Pasmeg has caught eight passes for 108 yards and two scores.
Jaden Shirden and Darren Warren lead the Cadet ground game.
Jude Andrzejewski has 13 tackles, with two quarterback sacks, to pace the defense.
Alex Pagliarini has 12 stops and 1.5 QB sacks.
Jesse Lawson has 12 tackles, three for losses.
Strong safety Davee Silas has 11 tackles and an interception.
Ace Luzietti and Michael Morrissey have interceptions.
For New Canaan, Drew Pyne is averaging 225 yards passing a game and is also coach Lou Marinelli’s top ground gainer through two weeks.
Pyne hit junior receiver Quintin O’Connell for two scores.
Senior running back Owen Shin caught one TD and ran for another.
Junior running back J.R. Moore had two rushing touchdowns.
Defensively, MLB Grant Moore has 22 tackles with a quarterback sack.
Jack Stewart, a defensive tackle, has 17 stops, followed by Charlie Hane (15 tackles), Garrett Braden (14 tackles) and Nick Potter (14 tackles).
Free safety Sean Knight has an interception.