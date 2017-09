The Christian Heritage School girls soccer team earned a 2-0 victory over Miss Hall’s School (Mass.) on Wednesday.

Ranita Muriel scored both goals (21st and 65th minutes) for the home side.

Mia Angelini was dangerous on the outside resulting in two assists.

Soph Luft touched the ball just a few times in the shutout.

CHS returns to action in Middlebury against Westover School on Friday.