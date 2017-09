Trumbull High defeated Bunnell High, 3-1 (25-15, 25-13, 22-25 and 25-20) in a non-conference girls volleyball match on Wednesday.

Ally Nielsen had 32 assists, 12 digs, four kills and an ace, as coach Tamara DeBerry’s Eagles improved to 4-1 overall.

Krystina Schueler had 13 kills and two blocks.

Becca Lubbert had 22 digs and an ace.