St. Theresa Parish basketball tryout dates

The St. Theresa Parish Travel basketball team will hold tryouts for Trumbull residents at the school gymnasium.

There is no fee for trying out. All questions will be answered by the team coach at the tryout session.

Please arrive 20 minutes before each session.

All teams consist of St. Theresa Parish members, but is allowed two non-Parish members.

Contact Gary Johnston at [email protected].

Girls tryouts

3rd grade: Sunday, Oct. 1, 1-2:30 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 5, 5-6:30 p.m.

4th grade: Saturday, Sept. 23, 2-3:30 p.m.; Sunday, Oct 1, 2:30-4 p.m.

5th grade: Saturday, Sept. 23, 12:30-2 p.m.; Monday, Sept. 25, 6:30-8 p.m.

6th grade: Thursday, Sept. 28, 5-6:30 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 30, 5-6:30 p.m.

7th grade: Saturday, Sept. 23, 8-9:30 a.m.; Wednesday, Sept. 27, 5-6:30 p.m.

Boys tryouts

3rd grade: Sunday, Oct. 8, 5:30-7 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 12, 5-6:30 p.m.

4th grade: Saturday, Sept. 23, 4:30-5 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 1, 4-5:30 p.m.

5th grade: Saturday, Sept. 23, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Sept. 27, 6:30-8 p.m.

6th grade: Saturday, Sept. 23, 8-9:30 p.m.; Thursday, Sept. 28, 8-9:30 p.m.

7th grade: Monday, Sept. 25, 9:30-11 a.m.; Thursday, Sept. 28, 8-9:30 p.m.

8th grade: Saturday, Sept. 23, 9:30-11 a.m.; Wednesday, Sept. 27, 8-9:30 p.m.