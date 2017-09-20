Trumbull Times

St. Theresa Parish basketball tryout dates

By Trumbull Times on September 20, 2017 in Recreational Sports, Sports Features, Uncategorized, Youth Sports · 0 Comments

The St. Theresa Parish Travel basketball team will hold tryouts for Trumbull residents at the school gymnasium.

There is no fee for trying out. All questions will be answered by the team coach at the tryout session.

Please arrive 20 minutes before each session.

All teams consist of St. Theresa Parish members, but is allowed two non-Parish members.

Contact Gary Johnston at [email protected].

Girls tryouts

3rd grade: Sunday, Oct. 1, 1-2:30 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 5, 5-6:30 p.m.

4th grade: Saturday, Sept. 23, 2-3:30 p.m.; Sunday, Oct 1, 2:30-4 p.m.

5th grade: Saturday, Sept. 23, 12:30-2 p.m.; Monday, Sept. 25, 6:30-8 p.m.

6th grade: Thursday, Sept. 28, 5-6:30 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 30, 5-6:30 p.m.

7th grade: Saturday, Sept. 23, 8-9:30 a.m.; Wednesday, Sept. 27, 5-6:30 p.m.

Boys tryouts

3rd grade: Sunday, Oct. 8, 5:30-7 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 12, 5-6:30 p.m.

4th grade: Saturday, Sept. 23, 4:30-5 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 1, 4-5:30 p.m.

5th grade: Saturday, Sept. 23, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Sept. 27, 6:30-8 p.m.

6th grade: Saturday, Sept. 23, 8-9:30 p.m.; Thursday, Sept. 28, 8-9:30 p.m.

7th grade: Monday, Sept. 25, 9:30-11 a.m.; Thursday, Sept. 28, 8-9:30 p.m.

8th grade: Saturday, Sept. 23, 9:30-11 a.m.; Wednesday, Sept. 27, 8-9:30 p.m.

 

Related posts:

  1. Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship set
  2. Trumbull’s Team 8 sweeps way to basketball title
  3. Future Stars sports camp at Notre Dame
  4. Wrestling: South Side brings home 10 championships

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Upcoming at the Trumbull libraries
About author
Trumbull Times

Trumbull Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress