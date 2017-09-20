Boys soccer: No time to rebuild for FCIAC’s best

Jason Weinstein scored with 10:11 remaining in the first half and the Trumbull High boys soccer team made the tally stand up when the Eagles defeated visiting Staples of Westport, 1-0, at McDougall Stadium on Tuesday night.

“I saw the defender coming on quickly,” Weinstein said. “I put it off my left foot and then hit it with my laces. I knew once it dipped I had beaten the keeper. Tiago (Frazao) had just come on and gave me a good ball.”

Trumbull improved to 4-1 with the victory.

“There is no rebuilding in this league,” Trumbull coach Sebastian Gangemi said of his team’s battle with Staples. “Everyone has to be ready to reload. We graduated nine starters — we had ten behind them just as hungry. That is what you saw tonight.”

“This was hard fought, Staples is a good team. They beat Wilton 4-0 and I went and saw them. They are solid.

“It was a balanced game. Jason struck the ball so well and got us in front. Staples had chances early and we had chances to put them away late.”

Staples, now 2-1-2, had beaten Trinity Catholic (3-0) and Wilton. Coach Dan Woog’s Wreckers tied Warde 3-3, after trailing 3-0, and drew with Danbury 0-0.

Andrew Menjivar earned the win in goal, with strong play in the back from Joe Piccolo, Bryant Recker and John-Michael Recker.

Trumbull put pressure on the Staples back line early, as Nicholaos Xenakis sparked the attack, including a fine chip to Weinstein that Wreckers’ keeper Noah Schwaeber made a fine play on in the sixth minute.

With Panayiotis Xenakis leading the way by turning away the Wreckers in midfield, the Eagles had three corners without a shot on net in the first 10 minutes of action.

Staples countered quickly behind the play of Tim Liles, Chris Martinson, Tadeo Messenger, Perez Elorza and Will Birch.

Andrew Puchala marshaled the attack from the back, but Menjivar twice came off the line to snare passes before they could connect as the game reached the 25-minute mark.

After Staples played the ball back to Schwaeber at the 13:50 mark of the half, Weinstein stole the clearing attempt only to have his shot blocked by a defender. Nick Moussavian was there to gather in the carom, but Schwaeber got back in time to grab the next attempt.

Trumbull buried its next opportunity when Frazao came on, trapped a Wrecker pass at midfield, and fed Weinstein. It looked line the junior would need a step to create more space, but caught Schwaeber off guard with his quick rocket-like shot.

Anthony Barreira, Matheus Santiago, Myles Sumner, Andrew Restrepo, Dante DePina, Connor Bluestein, Howard Quian and Tucker David all contributed to the win for the Eagles.