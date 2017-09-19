Girls volleyball: Trumbull turns back Stamford Knights

Trumbull High defeated visiting Stamford High, 3-2, in an FCIAC girls volleyball match on Tuesday.

Coach Tamara DeBerry’s Eagles won the fifth set 15-7 to improve to 3-1 overall and 2-1 in the FCIAC.

Stamford won the fourth set 25-23 to force the fifth.

Trumbull won the first (25-20) and third (25-21) sets.

Stamford took the second set (25-23).

Bailey Cenatiempo had 14 kills, 11 digs, 13 service points and two aces for Trumbull.

Becca Lubbert had 25 digs, 17 service points and an ace.

Julia Roberto had 14 kills and a block.