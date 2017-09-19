Trumbull Times

Girls volleyball: Trumbull turns back Stamford Knights

By Trumbull Times on September 19, 2017 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Trumbull High defeated visiting Stamford High, 3-2, in an FCIAC girls volleyball match on Tuesday.

Coach Tamara DeBerry’s Eagles won the fifth set 15-7 to improve to 3-1 overall and 2-1 in the FCIAC.

Stamford won the fourth set 25-23 to force the fifth.

Trumbull won the first (25-20) and third (25-21) sets.

Stamford took the second set (25-23).

Bailey Cenatiempo had 14 kills, 11 digs, 13 service points and two aces for Trumbull.

Becca Lubbert had 25 digs, 17 service points and an ace.

Julia Roberto had 14 kills and a block.

Related posts:

  1. Girls volleyball: Trumbull defeats Darien behind service game
  2. Girls volleyball: Trumbull out lasts St. Joseph, 3-2
  3. Girls volleyball: Trumbull defeats New Canaan for fifth straight
  4. Girls volleyball: Trumbull Eagles defeat Norwalk Bears

Tags: , , , , , ,

Previous Post Boys soccer: Trumbull defeats Staples in battle of contenders
About author
Trumbull Times

Trumbull Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress