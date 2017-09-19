Boys soccer: Trumbull defeats Staples in battle of contenders

Jason Weinstein scored with 10:11 remaining in the first half and the Trumbull High boys soccer team made the tally stand up when the Eagles defeated visiting Staples of Westport, 1-0, at McDougall Stadium on Tuesday night.

“I saw the defender coming on quickly,” Weinstein said. “I put it off my left foot and then hit it with my laces. I knew once it dipped I had beaten the keeper.”

Trumbull improved to 4-1 with the victory.

“This was hard fought, Staples is a good team,” Trumbull head coach Sebastian Gangemi said. “They beat Wilton 4-0 and I went and saw them. They are solid.

“It was a balanced game. Jason struck the ball so well and got us in front. Staples had chances early and we had chances to put them away late.”

Staples, now 2-1-2, has beaten Trinity Catholic (3-0) and Wilton.

The Wreckers tied Warde 3-3 after trailing 3-0 and drew with Danbury 0-0.