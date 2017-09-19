Judge dismisses legal challenge from petitioners for seven council districts

Superior Court Judge Barbara Bellis has dismissed a complaint brought by a local citizens group, seeking a referendum to return the town to seven Town Council districts from its current four-district setup. Bellis ruled that their legal action before the superior court was improper because the Connecticut General Statutes control how municipalities conduct redistricting of local legislative boundaries.

“I am grateful that Judge Barbara Bellis concluded that the town attorney’s original legal opinion was appropriate,” said First Selectman Timothy M. Herbst. “The judge’s ruling reaffirmed the legal position that redistricting is a creature of the Connecticut General Statutes and not a local initiative process due to Town Charter.”

Herbst went on to describe the legal challenge as a “frivolous political stunt” carried out by allies of Democratic first selectman candidate Vicki Tesoro.

Town Council Chairman Carl Massaro, whose decision not to place the item on the council’s September agenda sparked the legal challenge from the group Trumbull Citizens For 7 Districts, said the decision to reject the motion had not been made lightly.

“As chairman, I have had to make many decisions in leading the business of the Town Council. None was more difficult than the decision I made to not place the seven district initiative petition on the council agenda,” Massaro said. “My judgment has always been guided by the rule of law and the town’s best interest. I am pleased that the Superior Court has justified my decision and denied the petitioners enforcement action.”

