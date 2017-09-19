Police seek driver who approached children in their yard

Trumbull police are attempting to locate a suspicious male who approached two children in an elementary school neighborhood, and who may be wanted for a separate unrelated incident in Fairfield

Trumbull police were notified at about 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 17 that a vehicle was driving suspiciously on Gatehouse Road, near Tashua Elementary School.

The vehicle, a gray colored BMW convertible, which had the top down, was operated by a white male, described as 45 to 55 years old, with a slim to medium build, and light to balding hair. The driver stopped the car and started to talk with the children who were playing in their front yard. When a parent stepped out to speak with the driver, the vehicle drove off.

Fairfield Police had a similar incident reported late Saturday night with same type of vehicle and similar operator description.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to contact the Trumbull Police Department directly at (203) 261-3665 or via the anonymous and confidential tip line located on the website: trumbull-ct.gov/police.