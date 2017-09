St. Joseph played Danbury High to a 1-1 overtime draw in an FCIAC field hockey match on Monday.

Kate Condron scored for coach Emma Singer’s Cadets (1-3-1).

Olivia Alessandro had the goal for Danbury (0-2-1).

Tarryn Trauth had eight saves in net for the Cadets.

St. Joseph led in corners, 8-7.