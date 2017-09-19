Cross country: Trumbull Lady Eagles third at Invitational

The Trumbull High girls cross country fared well at the Wilton Invitational at Allen’s Meadow on Saturday.

The Lady Eagles placed third for large schools in the varsity race behind Kellenburg Memorial (N.Y.) and Greenwich.

Leading the the way in the 4000 was Margaret LoSchiavo, who placed 17th and medaled with a time of 16:06.21.

Alessandra Zaffina was 21st (16:15.41), Ashley Storino 46th (17:05), Megan Beck 57th (17:23) and Jill Ryan 62nd (17:36).

Keira Grant (9:25.71) and Brenna Asaro (9:33.62) took first and second for the Eagles in the freshmen 2500-meters race.

Caylyn Carbone was 12th overall and third for Trumbull in 9:59.53.

The freshman out pointed eight teams, including Fairfield Ludlowe, Staples and Darien.