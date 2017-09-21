Trumbull fire officials participate in Operation-Save-A-Life

On Sept. 14, Trumbull fire officials participated in Operation-Save-A-Life fire prevention campaign held at the New Haven Regional Fire School in New Haven. The event, which is sponsored by WTNH News 8, Kidde, Home Depot, The Connecticut Burn Center at Bridgeport Hospital, and Everyday Heroes CT kicked off the Operation Save-a-Life campaign in Connecticut.

During the event employees from Kidde, The Home Depot, Bridgeport Hospital, and WTNH-News 8 distributed 5,000 smoke detectors and 1,000 CO alarms to local fire departments for use in their community fire prevention programs. All of the smoke detectors feature 10-year sealed batteries and all were donated by Kidde, Inc.

Operation Save-a-Life is committed to reduce the number of fire deaths and injuries. Many of these injuries and deaths are attributed to the absence of (and non-working) smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. A key factor in a non-working detector is a missing or dead battery. Kidde has introduced a line of smoke and CO detectors that contain a sealed 10-year battery. With this new product line, Kidde hopes to significantly reduce the number of fire deaths and injuries.

October is Fire Prevention Month. Please practice fire safety in your home and place of business.

On Sunday, Nov. 5, we change the clocks back one hour to Eastern Standard Time. Trumbull Fire Officials encourage those with replaceable batteries in their smoke and CO detectors to use this time to replace the batteries in these detectors.