Girls volleyball: Trumbull defeats Darien behind service game

Trumbull High defeated Darien High, 3-1 (21-25, 25-21, 25-20, 25-18) in an FCIAC girls volleyball match on Monday.

The Eagles’ Ally Nielsen set up the attack with 30 assists to go with four digs.

She had 19 service points, including 12 aces.

Julia Roberto had 13 kills and two blocks.

Becca Lubbert had 12 digs and three aces.

Krystina Schueler had eight kills and five blocks.

Darien was led by Lindsey Bennett (14 digs, 6 kills, 7 service points and 3 aces) and Caroline Martzoif (11 kills, 9 digs, 11 service points and 2 aces).

Coach Tamara DeBerry’s Eagles are 2-1 overall and 1-1 in the FCIAC.

Darien is 1-3, 1-2 FCIAC.