Girls volleyball: Trumbull defeats Darien behind service game

By Trumbull Times on September 18, 2017 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Trumbull’s Becca Lubbert was a key player in the back row for Trumbull High in its win over Darien. — Andy Hutchison photo

Trumbull High defeated Darien High, 3-1 (21-25, 25-21, 25-20, 25-18) in an FCIAC girls volleyball match on Monday.

The Eagles’ Ally Nielsen set up the attack with 30 assists to go with four digs.

She had 19 service points, including 12 aces.

Julia Roberto had 13 kills and two blocks.

Becca Lubbert had 12 digs and three aces.

Krystina Schueler had eight kills and five blocks.

Darien was led by Lindsey Bennett (14 digs, 6 kills, 7 service points and 3 aces) and Caroline Martzoif (11 kills, 9 digs, 11 service points and 2 aces).

Coach Tamara DeBerry’s Eagles are 2-1 overall and 1-1 in the FCIAC.

Darien is 1-3, 1-2 FCIAC.

