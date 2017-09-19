Senior News for September and October

The Trumbull Senior Center at 23 Priscilla Place is open Thursday evenings until 7 p.m. For more information and to RSVP, call 203-452-5137.

The Center provides transportation for medical, social, and nutritional needs to Trumbull residents who are age 60 and over and/or age 55-59 and disabled, five days a week. Rides are for those traveling to and from the senior center, medical appointments, legal appointments and nutrition programs.

The Senior Center provides medical transportation within the following towns/cities: Trumbull, Bridgeport, Stratford, Monroe, and Shelton. Contact Ashley Grace at 203-452-5137 to schedule a ride.

Upcoming events in September

Monthly Birthday Party — Friday, Sept. 29, 11:30 a.m. Come celebrate our September birthdays. Cake and coffee will be served. This event is sponsored by SYNERGY Homecare. RSVP.

Super Bingo Friday — Friday, Sept. 29, 1-2:30 p.m. Gift cards from Stop and Shop and refreshments. Sponsored by the Senior Commission and SYNERGY Homecare. RSVP.

Upcoming events in October

Bereavement support group — An ongoing support group that meets bi-monthly. Support for adults dealing with a loss from death in the past year. The first and third Thursdays of the month at 2 p.m., Oct. 5 and 19, 2 p.m. For questions, call Chanté P. Moreno, LMSW [email protected]; 203-261-5110.

Daily lunch program — Join us for a hot lunch. Monday-Friday at 11:45 a.m. Reservations required two days in advance. Call 203-378-3086. Suggested donation of $3.25.

Lunch and movie — Friday, Oct. 20, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Sponsored by Ludlowe Center for Health and Rehabilitation. Call to RSVP and find out what feature film is being shown.

New computer classes — Oct. 17, 24, 31 and Nov. 7, PC classes (Windows 10) $10 for non-residents for all four classes.; Nov. 14, 21, 28 and Dec. 5, iPhone and iPad (IOS) Tablets and Smartphones, $10 for non-residents for all four classes. Dec. 12, Facebook, no charge; Dec. 19, Smart Home Devices (Smart TV, Alexa, automatic lights, etc.), no charge. Call for more information and/or RSVP.

Meet the candidates — Open to the community. Meet and greet the candidates running for Trumbull’s First Selectman. Tuesday, Oct. 10, 10:30 a.m., Paul Lavoie (Republican candidate), Wednesday, Oct. 11, 10:30 a.m., Michael Redgate (Unaffiliated candidate); Thursday, Oct. 12, 10:30 a.m., Vicki Tesoro (Democratic candidate). This will be Town Hall format; question and answer session.

Clinton Crossing Premium Outlets — Tuesday, Oct. 17. Stores include Vera Bradley, Nike, Nine West and more. Enjoy lunch at the various gourmet food trucks. Don’t forget ice cream at Ben & Jerry’s or Carvel.

Slater Memorial Museum and Olde Tymes Restaurant — Tuesday, Oct. 24. Visit the Slater Memorial Museum in Norwich and view their special art and photography exhibits, including the work of Norwich native Bela Lyon Pratt. Enjoy lunch at Olde Tymes Restaurant. Admission to the museum is $2; you are responsible for the cost of your lunch.

Medicare appointments and counseling — Wednesday, Oct. 25, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Scott Berney, representing Berney Insurance Group, will be present to counsel individually on Medicare Supplemental plans as well as Medicare Advantage plans. Scott is an independent agent who represents multiple carriers including Anthem BC/BS, Aetna, Connecticare, AARP/United Health, Humana and Silverscript. Contact Jennifer Gillis at 203-452-5133 to schedule a 30 minute appointment.

2018 Medicare update — Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2:30 p.m. Come hear Lisa Alhabal from the Southwestern CT Agency on Aging talk about any and all changes to Medicare and insurance plans in 2018. Be sure your plan is right for you. Be sure you are meeting your needs medically and financially. Call for more information and to RSVP.

Planning for longevity — Wednesday Oct. 18, 10:30 a.m. You planned for buying a house, you planned for raising a family, you planned for retirement, but have you planned for longevity? What are the resources available and the strategies people use to stay in control as they live longer? And what are the hazards to avoid? Paul Doyle of Oasis Senior Advisors will talk about these and costs of living longer; the paths to take and the ones to avoid and answer any questions you might have.

Trumbull Nature and Arts Center: Tour and craft — Thursday, Oct. 19, 10-11:30 a.m. Visit for a tour and talk about butterflies. After the tour, participants will make delightful decoupage luminary mason jars with battery-operated tea lights. $4 per person; pay at the front desk upon signing up for this program. Call for more information.

Elder law discussion — Thursday, Oct. 19, 6 p.m. Elder Law attorney, Lyn Eliovson of Eliovson & Tenore in Fairfield, will present a round-table discussion on elder law and the new Uniform Powers-of-Attorney that is now in effect in Connecticut. Call for more information and to RSVP.