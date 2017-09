The Trauma of Burns is the topic of Bridgeport Hospital’s 2017 Issues in Trauma Care conference Wednesday, Sept. 27, from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., at the Bridgeport Holiday Inn, 1070 Main Street.

The conference is intended for healthcare providers involved in preventing, treating and helping people recover from burn-related injuries.

To register, call 888-357-2396. For information, visit bridgeporthospital.org/events.