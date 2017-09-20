Trumbull Times

Trumbull Community Television schedule — Sept. 21-27, 2017

By Julie Miller on September 20, 2017 in Business, Community, Entertainment, Lead News, Town Government · 0 Comments

You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier channel 99. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are available on www.trumbullps.tv.

Thursday-Wednesday

Sept. 21-27, 2017

12 a.m. — Arts Festival entertainment: Brideau and Miller

12:30 a.m. — Arts Festival entertainment: The Red Hots

2 a.m. — Arts Festival Literary Awards

3 a.m. — Govt: Town Council Sept. 7 meeting

3:35 a.m. — Govt: Parks and Recreation Sept. 11 meeting

5 a.m. — Govt: Police Commission Sept. 12 meeting

5:30 a.m. — Govt: Board of Education Sept. 12 meeting

7:30 a.m. — Govt: Health Board Sept. 13 meeting

9 a.m. — Ethical Choices: Healthful Eating

10:30 a.m. — The War to End All Wars part 2 with Hamish Lutris

11:30 a.m. — Arts Festival Literary Awards

12:30 p.m. — Arts Festival entertainment: The Red Hots

2 p.m. — Ethical choices: Healthful eating

3:30 p.m. — The War to End All Wars part 2 with Hamish Lutris

4:30 p.m. — Arts Festival Literary Awards

5:30 p.m. — Arts Festival entertainment: Brideau and Miller

6 p.m. — Govt: Board of Finance Sept. 14 meeting

8 p.m. — Govt: Town Council Sept. 18 Special meeting

10 p.m. — Govt: Planning and Zoning Sept. 20 meeting

Related posts:

  1. Trumbull Community Television schedule — Jan. 12-18, 2017
  2. Trumbull Community Schedule — Aug. 17-23, 2017
  3. Trumbull Community Television
  4. Trumbull Community Television — September 7-13, 2017

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Girls volleyball: Trumbull turns back Stamford Knights Next Post Girls soccer: Trumbull Eagles hand Staples first loss
About author

Julie Miller


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress