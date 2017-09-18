Teen chased through mall, beaten in parking lot

Two 14-year-old boys have been arrested following an altercation at the Westfield mall where an many as six teens may have been involved in chasing and beating a 15-year-old boy from Trumbull..

According to reports, police received word of a fight at the mall Saturday afternoon about 5:50 p.m. Arriving officers found mall security guards attending to a 15-year-old boy who had been assaulted.

The boy had allegedly made a rude comment to a 13-year-old girl, who then gathered several friends and the group confronted the victim, who tried to flee. He was chased by six youths through several stores and out into the parking lot, where the girl threw a drink on him, and two 14-year-old boys began beating him. During the assault one of the suspects pulled the victim’s cell phone from his pocket, and threw it onto some nearby grass. The phone was later recovered by police.

Mall security officers broke up the attack. The victim was treated at the scene by EMS.

Police charged the two teens who participated in the attack with third-degree robbery and third-degree assault and are scheduled to appear in juvenile court. The girl was not charged. All involved were released to their parents.