Flu vaccinations offered at the Trumbull Health Department

It’s flu season! The best way to prevent seasonal flu is to get vaccinated every year. Flu vaccinations can reduce flu illnesses, doctors’ visits, and missed work and school days. It can also prevent flu-related hospitalizations.

The Trumbull Health Department will be offering Quadrivalent Flu shots on a walk-in basis. The Health Department accepts: Aetna, Aetna Medicare Advantage, Anthem Blue Card POS Plan, Anthem Blue Care Plan, Anthem Blue Cross/Blue Shield, Cigna HMO, Cigna Open Access, Cigna PPO, ConnectiCare – Commercial, ConnectiCare Exchange/CBI, Connecticare VIP Medicare, Medicare Part B, and United Healthcare-Oxford.

For those without the above insurance, the cost is $30 (cash/check) for Standard Flu Vaccine. High Dose Flu Vaccine is also available for those 65 years of age and older. The cost for High Dose Flu Vaccine is $50 (cash/check).

Minors must be accompanied by parent or legal guardian to receive vaccine.

Bring your insurance card and driver’s license to the clinic (a photocopy is acceptable).

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends everyone 6 months of age and older to get vaccinated. Vaccination of high risk persons is especially important to decrease their risk of severe illness. People at high risk include young children, pregnant women, people with chronic health conditions such as asthma, diabetes or heart and lung disease, those 65 years and older, health care works, and other people who live with or care for high risk individuals.

“Flu season starts in October and can last till May with peak months being December to February,” said Rhonda Capuano, Trumbull Health Department Director of Health. “With increase cases of flu during these months it’s important to be vaccinated to protect yourself from the flu.”

Protect yourself and the people around you this flu season:

Wash your hands often with soap and water. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand rub.

Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you sneeze or cough. Throw the tissue in the trash after you use it.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth. Germs spread this way.

Stay home if you feel sick.

Clean and disinfect surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs like the flu.

Get your flu shot

For more information about this year’s flu vaccine or for a schedule of walk-in hours call the Trumbull Health Department at 203-452-1030.