Upcoming at the Trumbull libraries

Main Library

Monday-Thursday, 9-8

Friday and Saturday, 9-5

OPEN SUNDAYS 1-5

203-452-5197

trumbullct-library.org

Fairchild Nichols Memorial Branch

Monday and Wednesday, 10-8

Tuesday and Thursday, 10-5

Saturday, 10-2

203-452-5196

Blue Sky Band returns in concert — Sunday, Sept. 24, 2-3 p.m. Back by your request, Blue Sky Band will perform. Combining years of musical experience with rich vocal harmonies, they will revisit the best of five decades of pop, folk, country, and jazz. Free. Register.

Live theatrical performance — Three Roads, Three Women, by Nancy Palmento Schuler. Tuesday, Sept. 26, 6:30-8 p.m. Critically-acclaimed writer and performer Schuler will tell the story of three very different women and their journeys to Connecticut. Details online. Free. Register.

Adult Summer reading review — Wednesday, Sept. 27, 7-8 p.m. Discuss your summer reads with other readers. A casual discussion to share summer reading titles. Prepare winning answers for common interview questions.

Evening Career Workshop — Thursday, Sept. 28, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Many job interview questions are easy to anticipate. The problem is that people never take the time to prepare and practice. Learn strategies to develop winning answers. Led by Bill Florin of Resu-mazing Services. Details online. Free. Register.

Children’s Events

Storytime for 2s and 3s — Tuesday, Sept. 26 or Wednesday, Sept. 27, 9:30-10:15 a.m. Great stories, music, fingerplays, and activities for toddlers. Child or caregiver Trumbull resident. Register.

Baby Café. Ages 6-months to 2-years. Tuesday, Sept. 26, or Wednesday, Sept. 27, 11-11:30 a.m. Baby’s first introduction to the library. Babies and caregivers can expect a jam-packed session of stories, rhymes, and fingerplays guaranteed to enchant our youngest explorers. Drop in.

4- and 5-year-old storytime — Thursday, Sept. 14, 10-10:45 a.m. Sharing books, songs, and making a craft has never been so much fun. Child or caregiver Trumbull resident. Register.

Fairchild Nichols Branch

Robert the Guitar Guy — Birth-8. Saturday, Sept. 23, 10:15-11 a.m. Come sing, jump, and clap to nursery rhymes and favorite movie songs with Robert. Trumbull residents. Drop in.

Butterflies storytime — Ages 1-2 1/2 years. Monday, Sept. 25, 11-11:30am. Enjoy lots of movement, songs, and stories for busy toddlers. We will meet every Monday morning. Drop in.

Storytime for 2’s and 3’s — Wednesday, Sept. 27, 10:30-11 a.m. We will have a little bit of music and dancing, a lot of stories and a show-stopping craft.

Toddler yoga with Jyothi — Ages 1-4. Thursday, Sept. 28, 11:30 a.m.-noon. Parents may join their children. Children will learn postures, breathing techniques, meditation, and relaxation in a fun, age-appropriate setting with a supportive musical playlist. Mats not required. Register; 10 Trumbull children max.

