Cross country: Trumbull Eagles put up record numbers

The Trumbull High boys cross country team had a strong showing at the 29th annual Wilton XC Invitational on Saturday.

The Eagles JV squad narrowly missed winning their race and the Varsity also returned home with a slew of medals and team record times.

Starting off the day was the freshman race, where Joe Gregory took the pace out fast leading for the first half of the race.

He was caught about half way through and then hung tough with a strong finish to place third overall.

His time of 8:02 was the second fastest ever run by an Eagle freshman on the 1.5 mile course, exceeded only by current team member Chris Alegi’s time of 7:57 two years ago.

Rounding out the freshmen team scorers were Jared Cappello (50th), Dylan Cranston (53rd), Alex Coley (71th) and Alex Tinker (74th).

A total of 154 racers participated in the race, as the THS freshman placed 7th out of 14 teams.

Next up was the JV race, the largest of the day with 256 runners.

Up front it looked like a dual meet between Amity and Trumbull, as a majority of the top 15 runners were from the two schools (20 teams were in the race).

David Castaldo led the Eagle pack as he stayed in second place for most of the race and then held on to take 6th place.

A second behind him was James Dubreuil and another second behind was Cyrus Asgari, as they placed 7th and 8th.

Matt Seuch (12th) and Nick Klaiber (14th) completed the team scoring.

The spread between the 5 scorers was a remarkable 19 seconds.

In the end, Amity squeaked past the Eagles by a single point to win by 46-47.

The JV’s ran the fastest JV team time ever for a Trumbull group at this meet averaging 18:46 per runner on the 5K course.

And for the first time ever for Trumbull, all its JV scorers broke 19 minutes on the course.

Other top performances in the JV race included Kyle Marin 6th-place finisher (16th), Tim Seymour (26th), John Dima (30th) and Brian Hance (34th).

The final race of the day was the Varsity race run on the same 5K course as the JV race.

Among the 20 teams entered were Amity and Fairfield Prep, both rated in the top 10 of the state.

Chris Alegi led Trumbull for much of the race, followed closely by Tyler Rubush who moved up to take 12th with a time of 17:04. Alegie finished 17th overall in a time of 17:17.

Armando Ulaj ran a personal best for any 5K to finish in 21st with a time of 17:28.

Chris Lapore took 25th place with Owen Hopwood, in 31st place.

Owen broke 18 minutes for the first time ever in a 5K, running 2 minutes and 6 seconds faster than he did last year at this race. Matthew Collins also ran well to take 45th overall, in a PB 5K time of 18:19. A total of 165 runners competed in the Varsity race.

Team wise they generally break this race into two groups: Large schools including THS and small schools. Those results had Amity in first for large schools followed by Fairfield Prep and then Trumbull. The results when all 20 teams are included have Amity first, Trumbull in second and Prep in third.

The team average time of 17:27 was a THS record for this race, just ahead of last year’s results.

Next up for Trumbull is a league meet at Fairfield Ludlowe on Tuesday, with Westhill and Stamford. The Novice race is at 4 and the Varsity is at 5.