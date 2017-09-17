Trumbull Times

Volleyball: Tigers top Eagles

By Trumbull Times on September 17, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Trumbull High’s girls volleyball team lost to Ridgefield High on Saturday.

Ally Nielsen had 24 assists for the Eagles.

Jess Gibbs had nine kills, two digs and two aces.

Rachel Hage had nine digs.

Related posts:

  1. Volleyball: Ridgefield tops Trumbull in five sets
  2. Girls volleyball: Trumbull tops Masuk for third straight win
  3. Girls volleyball: Trumbull defeats Wilton in three sets
  4. Girls volleyball: Trumbull Eagles lose to Cheshire Rams

Tags: ,

Previous Post Campus News Next Post Girls soccer: Trumbull defeats Brien McMahon, 3-1
About author
Trumbull Times

Trumbull Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress