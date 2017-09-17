Volleyball: Tigers top Eagles

Trumbull High’s girls volleyball team lost to Ridgefield High on Saturday.
Ally Nielsen had 24 assists for the Eagles.
Jess Gibbs had nine kills, two digs and two aces.
Rachel Hage had nine digs.
