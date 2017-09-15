Boys soccer: Trumbull Eagles defeat Brien McMahon, 5-2

The Trumbull High boys soccer team received goals from five players when the Eagles defeated Brien McMahon, 5-2, on Friday.

Trumbull (3-1) struck in the first minute when Jason Weinstein found the back of the net off an assist from Panayiotis Xenakis.

McMahon (0-2-1) tied things, as Eli Pardo scored unassisted in the 12th minute.

It was 2-1 Trumbull at the half following an Andrew Restrepo goal with the assist going to Joe Piccolo.

Pardo scored again in the 47th minute to deadlock the match at 2.

Nick Moussavian’s scored on a penalty kick two minutes after Pardo’s tally to make it 3-2.

Dante DePina, assisted by Tiago Frazao, scored for Trumbull in the 62nd minute.

Anthony Barreira, from DePina, completed the scoring in the 64th minute.

Andrew Menjivar had three saves and Chris Calabrese one for the Eagles.

McMahon’s Noberto Santiago had three stops.