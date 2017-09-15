Trumbull Times

Trumbull’s Amy Smith playing field hockey at ECSU

Amy Smith

Amy Smith of Trumbull is a sophomore member of the Eastern Connecticut State University women’s field hockey team.

A Trumbull High graduate and biology major, Smith is majoring in secondary education and mathematics.

“The Eastern Connecticut State University field hockey program is looking forward to a successful year on and off the field,” said head coach Christine Hutchinson. “We have a smaller team, but every athlete is ready to compete and has prepared well over the summer and preseason. We will be very competitive and looking to take the Little East Conference by surprise once again.”

The Warriors open at home Sept. 16 with a conference game against the University of Southern Maine (2-1 road loss) in 2016.

 

