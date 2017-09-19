Trumbull Times

Live theatrical performance at Trumbull Library

By Julie Miller on September 19, 2017 in Community, Entertainment, News · 0 Comments

The Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St, has announced a live theatrical performance by Nancy Palmento Schuler on Tuesday, Sept. 26, at 6:30 p.m.

The performance, “Three Roads, Three Women” tells the story of three very different women and their individual journeys to Connecticut. All are based on actual facts and people, although some names have been changed. Characters include Teresa Gargiulo Palmento, a widowed Italian immigrant in Waterbury, struggling to raise her family and become a citizen; Junie Harlow from Middlebury, who is now 90, shares her thoughts on aging and love; and Ruth Jeffers, a black woman born in the 1940s in North Carolina, moving to Waterbury with her son. Now in her 70s, she reflects on growing up in the south before the Civil Rights Movement and her inspiring outlook on life.

Schuler has performed at universities, museums, theaters, libraries and community centers in

Connecticut and New York City. Her “Three Roads, Three Women” performance has been described as ‘moving, insightful, and original.’

Free. Register online trumbullct-library.org or by calling 203-452-5197 to guarantee a

seat.

