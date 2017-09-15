Trumbull Library announces first Sunday concert of the season

The Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St., has announced a performance by the Blue Sky Band on Sunday, Sept. 24, at 2 p.m., as the first concert of the season.The Blue Sky Band plays fan favorites from the ’60s and ’70s, with genres that include folk, swing, and pop. The members of the band include: Ron Brault, guitar and vocals; Janine Jandrositz, vocals; Mark V. Bisson, guitar and vocals; and Daniel Lanzi, bass.After closing on Sundays for the summer, the Blue Sky Band concert is the first Sunday concert of the season at the Trumbull Library. Full schedules for upcoming concerts are available for pick up at the library.

Free. Register online trumbullct-library.org or by calling 203-452-5197.