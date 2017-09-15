Obituary: Bettye Sue Adwell Howard

Bettye Sue Adwell Howard, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, wife of the late Leroy A. Howard died Wednesday, September 13, 2017. Her Memorial Service will be held Sunday, September 17, 2017 in the Mount Pleasant Presbyterian Church, 302 Hibben Street at 3:00 pm. Interment will be private. Arrangements by J. HENRY STUHR, INC. MOUNT PLEASANT CHAPEL.

Bettye was born in Chattanooga, Tennessee, daughter of the late Edgar Emmett Adwell and the late Mary Lucille Crawford Adwell. She attended Watkins Institute, Columbia College, Academy of Fine Arts, Hartford Community School of Engineering and Sarah Lawrence College. Bettye was Past Regent of the Rebecca Motte Chapter of the DAR, past member of the Board of Directors of the Country Club of Charleston, a member of the Charleston Symphony Orchestra League, the Benevolent Society and the Garden Club of Charleston. Bettye was an accomplished artist, having studied in both New Orleans and Charleston. She loved to paint scenes of the low country in both oils and watercolors. She shared her joy of painting and her talent with many people, and leaves behind her gift of art to her family.

She is survived by son, William “Bill” L. Howard (Daphne) of Johns Island, SC; daughter, Peggy H. Leete (William A. Leete, II) of Mount Pleasant, SC; five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Teddy Lee Howard and her two sisters.

Memorials may be made to Mount Pleasant Presbyterian Church, 302 Hibben Street, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464. Designated specifically for Hope House.

