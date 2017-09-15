Monroe woman charged with falsely claiming to be held hostage

A Monroe woman who claimed to have been held captive by her armed boyfriend Wednesday has been arrested on charges of falsely reporting an incident. The report caused police to close access to the Royce of Trumbull apartments on Old Town Road for about five hours, and left students that live there stranded when they were not allowed to board buses home due to the police activity.

Police said Friday morning that Lauren Pires, 31, of Monroe, claimed to have been someone else in her call to police, and had falsely reported the incident in order to have her estranged husband arrested. She was arrested Thursday and charged with falsely reporting an incident, breach of peace and interfering with police. She was released on $25,000 bond for court September 25.

The incident began Wednesday about 1 p.m. when a woman contacted authorities and claimed to have been held captive by her boyfriend who had a weapon. She reported that she was being held against her will at an apartment at the Royce.

This report prompted the activation of the Southwest Regional Emergency Response Team and several other agencies to investigate the incident. Several residents had to be evacuated from their homes and nearby schools were put into lockdown mode.

After failing to make contact with anyone inside the apartment, the response team entered the unit about 5:30 p.m. and found it to be unoccupied and with no signs of a struggle. The complex was reopened by 6 p.m.