Trumbull High defeated Danbury High, 4-1, in a an FCIAC field hockey game on Thursday.

Lauren Louw scored two goals for Trumbull, now 1-2-0.

Brooklyn Cenatiempo had a goal and two assists for the visiting Eagles.

Julia Louw added a goal.

Ava Olivera had a goal and Nora Ahearn an assist for Danbury (0-2-0).