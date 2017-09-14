UPDATE — Police seek witnesses to Thursday shooting on Old Town Road

UPDATE 6:10 p.m. — According to Lt. Keith Golding the investigation into the shooting on Old Town Road continues, and police are seeking help from anyone who may have witnessed the incident.

Police received reports of gunshots in the area of Quarry Road in Trumbull at about 3 p.m. Officers located evidence of a shooting, including several shell casings, on Old Town Road near the intersection of Quarry Road. At about the same time, police learned that a gunshot victim had arrived at Saint Vincent’s hospital with a non-life threatening wound. Detectives are continuing their investigation, collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses who were in the area at the time.

Anyone who has additional information regarding this incident is asked to call the Trumbull Police at (203) 261-3665 or use the anonymous TipLine at trumbull-ct.gov/police.

UPDATE 5:10 p.m. — Old Town Road has been reopened.

ORIGINAL STORY — Old Town Road is closed between White Plains Road and the intersection of Seltsam Street and Route 25 as police investigate a possible shooting. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

According to Lt. Douglas Smith, police received reports of shots fired near Quarry Road about 3:30 p.m. Shortly afterward a victim was brought into a local hospital by car.

Police located a crime scene on Old Town Road and the investigation is continuing. The road is closed until further notice.