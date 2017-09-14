Bowling: Tie for top spot in Tuesday League

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club’s Tuesday Bowling on Sept. 13 at the Nutmeg Lanes had Team 5 (Beecher Taylor, Jim Rainey, Joe Alarcon, Ron Fitzsimmons) and Team 9 (Dick Stein, Paul Schuerlein, George Warner, Clint Vogel) tied for first place.

They have scored 39 points and hold first place by only one point.

The high scratch single game was John Verdeschi with 236.

Ron Vitale had the high single game with handicap of 278.

Pepe Cruz and Ron Vitale had the high three game series of 606.

Cruz had the three game series with handicap at 753.

The Friday Bowling League will resume its year on Oct, 6.