There is no school on Thursday, Sept. 21 for Rosh Hashanah.

Booth Hill School News

There are many exciting events coming up in the months ahead.

This Friday, Sept. 15, will be the Father’s Club Welcome Back BBQ, starting at 5 p.m. Come and join the festivities. Children are $4 and adults are $6. Register online.

Lifetouch picture day will be on Wednesday, Sept. 20.

The Father’s Club first movie event of the school year will be Saturday, Sept. 23, at 9:30 a.m. Come and watch the Ninja Lego movie with your school friends. Register online.

Please send in your PTA membership form. The PTA sponsors many great events throughout the year.

Contact Lisa Commisky if you are interested in volunteering.

Check out the new Booth Hill website at www.boothhill.school.

Frenchtown School

Our Book Fair ends on Thursday, Sept. 14, at 2 p.m.

Our first Fathers’ Club Movie Night will be on Friday, Sept. 15. The movie is Captain Underpants. Door open and 6:30 p.m., and movie begins at 7; $2 admission for adults and school age children. Weather permitting the movie will be outdoors on the back playground. If inclement weather the movie will be in the gym. Food will be for sale.

School photos will be on Monday, Sept. 18. All students are photographed for our school records. Don’t forget to bring in your order envelope that morning.

Back to School Nights for parents will be:

Tuesday, Sept. 19 for kindergarten and grade 5 at 7 p.m.

The orchestra/strings demo for parents of students in grades 3, 4 and 5 and the band demo for parents of students in grades 4 and 5 will be on Tuesday, Sept. 19, at 6 p.m.; Wednesday, Sept. 27, for grades 1 and 2 at 7 p.m.; Thursday, Sept. 28 for grades 3 and 4 at 7 p.m.; and Thursday, Sept. 28, for Specialists at 6 p.m.

Middlebrook School

Middlebrook will host its annual outdoor flag raising ceremony on Monday, Sept. 18, at 8:45 a.m., at the flagpole in front of the school. The ceremony is lead by Cub Scout Pack 468. All cub scouts and all girl scouts are encouraged to come to school in their scout uniform and participate.

For information, contact the school office at 203-452-4411.