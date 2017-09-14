Religious News

Bereavement support group — Are you grieving the loss of a loved one? Please join us commencing on Thursday, Sept. 14, from 4-5:30 p.m., at St. Stephen’s Church, Trumbull. For more detailed information and to register, call 203-268-6217.

George’s Hill support group — Thursday, Sept. 14, from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at Unity Hill United Church of Christ, from noon-12:30 p.m. To register, call 203-374-8822, email [email protected] or look for the registration form at unityhillucc.org. All are welcome. Our motto is “You Are Not Alone.” Anyone with a wheelchair or problems with mobility, may enter through the kitchen door in back as there are no steps to negotiate. We now have new handicap-accessible bathrooms. The group will meet the second Thursday of the month from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Picnic Festival — A Picnic Festival will be held on Sunday, Sept. 17, from 12:30-4 p.m., at the Armenian Church of the Holy Ascension, 1460 Huntington Tpke., Trumbull. Enjoy lamb and chicken shish kebab dinners, Armenian desserts, Armenian music and much more. Kids can enjoy Frizzles the clown who will do face painting and create balloon sculptures for them for free. Held on the church grounds (or in the church hall if inclement weather). Armenian Church of the Holy Ascension is on Facebook. For more information contact Kit Kaolian at [email protected].

Meeting and upcoming trip — The Women’s Fellowship of Unity Hill United Church of Christ, 364 White Plains Road, Trumbull, will meet on Thursday, Sept. 21, at 11 a.m., followed by a trip to Plasko’s Farm in Trumbull. The church can be contacted for reservations at 203-374-8822.

Apple Festival — Christ Church Tashua has announced its 41st annual Apple Festival. This two-day event will be held on Saturday, Sept. 23 and Sunday, Sept. 24, at 5170 Madison Ave., Trumbull. The event will feature the church’s homemade apple pies and baked goods. There will be a variety of crafters, a Kid’s Zone with bounce houses, face painting, games and children’s crafts. The Harvest Heaven stall will be offering a variety of mums and fall décor (pumpkins, gourds, Indian corn etc.), along with locally grown apples and cider from this year’s harvest. Money raised from the fair will help support the outreach of the church to our local community food banks and shelters. Thank you to sponsors Fitzpatricks Chrysler Jeep – Ansonia and Dragone Classic Motorcars and Auctions Bridgeport and Westport. Anyone interested to be a vendor or sponsor, call 203-268-5566 or contact Jody at [email protected] or Virginia at [email protected] Visit the website at http://www.christchurchtashua.com.

Harvest Fair — Unity Hill United Church of Christ, 364 White Plains Road, Trumbull will hold a Harvest Fair on Saturday, Oct. 14, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. There will be a farmer’s market, crafts, children’s activities, food and many other fun activities.

There are a few spots available for our “junk-in-the-trunk” event at the fair. This is a twist on the old garage sale. Load up your trunk and sell your “stuff” from the back of your vehicle. You bring the junk, we bring the people. Call 203-374-8822 if you’re interested in a space for the day. Spaces are $20 and limited.