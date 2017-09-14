Trumbull Times

Obituary: Brenda McNeal, educator, mother, art lover, music aficionado

Brenda McNeal

McNeal, Brenda peacefully at home on September 11th, 2017, after a lengthy illness, endured with great fortitude.

Brenda was born in Fall River, Mass., the only daughter of Virginia MacDonald and Melvin Kershaw. She was educated at Boston University (BA), and Fairfield University (MA). She began her career as an educator in Newtown Public Schools and moved on to an appointment as a special education teacher at Trumbull High School, becoming the special education coordinator there and then the director of Pupil Services.

On retirement, she traveled extensively to other countries as part of a volunteer teaching program. Always a quick study in solving the New York Times crossword, she became an expert with few peers, as she liked to remind us. She had an abiding interest in economics and, although a great admirer of the English economist John Maynard Keynes, sometimes thought that his thinking was obscure and in need of clarification.

Visionary educator, mother, art lover, music aficionado, “student” of economics and crossword solver “sans pareil” she was much loved by her family and many friends, and will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her daughter, Meridith, her son, Peter, their father, Claude, her grandchildren, Clara and Colin, her aunts, Anna Mae, Margaret and Evelyn and her nephews and niece, Rob, Kelly, Bruce, Brian and Stephen.

