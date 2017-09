The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club 2017-18 Tuesday Bowling League season began on Sept. 6, with 18 four-man teams competing at the Nutmeg Lanes.

The initial results found Team 13 (Gary Robenseifer, Ralph Keese, John Campbell, Ernie Santo) in first place, winning 24 points for a first place lead of three points.

The high scratch single game was Ron Vitale with 244, and he also had the single game with handicap of 287.

Guy Favreau had the high three game series of 648.Chris Barrett had th