Police incident at Royce complex, students kept at school, residents told to stay away

September 13, 2017

Police are advising residents of the Royce of Trumbull properties on Old Town Road to avoid the area if they are not home, and to remain inside their homes if they are due to ongoing police activities involving occupants of one of the apartments. In addition, the Trumbull schools are holding students who live at the Royce at their respective schools, according to police spokesman Doug Smith.

“At the present time we have a secure perimeter at the complex,” Smith said at 3:30 p.m. “Royce residents not home are advised to remain outside the complex as no one is being allowed in the main gate.”

Police are being assisted by several local agencies and emergency response teams, Smith said.

More information when available.

Donald Eng

